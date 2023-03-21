Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 51,419 M

On March 20, 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) opened at $6.17, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.39 and dropped to $6.17 before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Price fluctuations for MUFG have ranged from $4.31 to $7.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.20 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 134443 workers is very important to gauge.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

The latest stats from [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.33 million was superior to 6.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 53.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.51. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.96.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,320,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 81.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,419 M according to its annual income of 10,064 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,580 M and its income totaled 794,680 K.