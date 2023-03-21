MTC (MMTec Inc.) dropped -18.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $2.46, down -18.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $0.61-$8.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 million.

The firm has a total of 65 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 1.51%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 200.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MMTec Inc., MTC], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 302.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.51.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 180.61 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.