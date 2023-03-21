Nikola Corporation (NKLA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $1.67, down -8.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has traded in a range of $1.55-$11.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.50%. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $488.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -251.96, operating margin of -1427.45, and the pretax margin is -1502.35.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 58,847. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 27,863 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 849,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s President, Energy sold 1,291 for $2.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,727. This insider now owns 349,591 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1543.02 while generating a return on equity of -128.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) saw its 5-day average volume 14.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8760. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6600 in the near term. At $1.7600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3000.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 890.21 million has total of 554,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of -784,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,560 K and last quarter income was -222,070 K.