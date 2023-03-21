No matter how cynical the overall market is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) performance over the last week is recorded -0.59%

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) stock priced at $9.94, up 1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.18 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $9.90. AM’s price has ranged from $8.56 to $11.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.50 million.

In an organization with 586 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.35, operating margin of +54.66, and the pretax margin is +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 100,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 79,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 242,868 for $10.49, making the entire transaction worth $2,547,977. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Midstream Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.45 million. That was better than the volume of 3.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. However, in the short run, Antero Midstream Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.17. Second resistance stands at $10.29. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.69.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.85 billion, the company has a total of 478,613K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 919,990 K while annual income is 326,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 241,550 K while its latest quarter income was 82,790 K.