No matter how cynical the overall market is Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) performance over the last week is recorded -24.44%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on March 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.05, plunging -6.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Within the past 52 weeks, CS’s price has moved between $1.75 and $8.02.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -6.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -324.10%. With a float of $2.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50480 workers is very important to gauge.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -33.41 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -324.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.72

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The latest stats from [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 176.82 million was superior to 37.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.18. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.77.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.67 billion based on 3,112,790K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,877 M and income totals -7,642 M. The company made 6,012 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,446 M in sales during its previous quarter.