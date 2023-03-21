No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) performance over the last week is recorded -13.29%

On March 20, 2023, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) opened at $24.36, higher 4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.78 and dropped to $24.0015 before settling in for the closing price of $24.36. Price fluctuations for CUTR have ranged from $23.48 to $74.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 14.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 107.90% at the time writing. With a float of $19.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 461 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.40, operating margin of -10.73, and the pretax margin is -31.97.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 49,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 996 shares at a rate of $50.12, taking the stock ownership to the 131,779 shares.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -32.62 while generating a return on equity of -397.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cutera Inc. (CUTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.11 in the near term. At $26.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.56.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

There are currently 19,615K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 569.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,400 K according to its annual income of -82,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,350 K and its income totaled -7,790 K.