No matter how cynical the overall market is, DISH Network Corporation (DISH) performance over the last week is recorded -12.55%

On March 20, 2023, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) opened at $9.18, lower -1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.35 and dropped to $8.865 before settling in for the closing price of $9.10. Price fluctuations for DISH have ranged from $8.98 to $33.74 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.60% at the time writing. With a float of $251.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $530.85 million.

The firm has a total of 14200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.53, operating margin of +12.26, and the pretax margin is +18.61.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DISH Network Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 1,719,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $11.46, taking the stock ownership to the 3,767,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,000. This insider now owns 604,642 shares in total.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 13.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DISH Network Corporation (DISH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DISH Network Corporation, DISH], we can find that recorded value of 9.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, DISH Network Corporation’s (DISH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.55. The third major resistance level sits at $9.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.30.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Key Stats

There are currently 531,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,679 M according to its annual income of 2,303 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,043 M and its income totaled 935,520 K.