No matter how cynical the overall market is Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.83%

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.91, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.58 and dropped to $60.76 before settling in for the closing price of $61.22. Within the past 52 weeks, FTNT’s price has moved between $42.61 and $71.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 24.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.60%. With a float of $633.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $780.60 million.

In an organization with 12595 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +21.85, and the pretax margin is +21.63.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fortinet Inc. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 67.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 5,920,323. In this transaction CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 98,374 shares at a rate of $60.18, taking the stock ownership to the 4,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. sold 11,035 for $59.75, making the entire transaction worth $659,321. This insider now owns 25,730 shares in total.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.41 while generating a return on equity of 342.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.97% during the next five years compared to 58.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Fortinet Inc.’s (FTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 92.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.23. However, in the short run, Fortinet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.83. Second resistance stands at $62.11. The third major resistance level sits at $62.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.19.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.77 billion based on 784,066K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,417 M and income totals 857,300 K. The company made 1,283 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 313,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.