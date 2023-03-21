No matter how cynical the overall market is KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.47%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.30, soaring 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.84 and dropped to $47.81 before settling in for the closing price of $48.44. Within the past 52 weeks, KKR’s price has moved between $41.77 and $62.29.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -116.90%. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.76, operating margin of -49.44, and the pretax margin is -20.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 295,108,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,600,000 shares at a rate of $38.83, taking the stock ownership to the 37 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 40,000 for $55.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,217,648. This insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -15.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to -20.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.97 billion based on 861,108K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,721 M and income totals -841,130 K. The company made 2,529 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.