No matter how cynical the overall market is MoneyLion Inc. (ML) performance over the last week is recorded -6.79%

March 20, 2023, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) trading session started at the price of $0.5749, that was -6.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5984 and dropped to $0.5101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. A 52-week range for ML has been $0.44 – $3.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.50%. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 556 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.64, operating margin of -28.96, and the pretax margin is -63.01.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MoneyLion Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 5,000. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 7,055 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 3,328,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 1,400 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,000. This insider now owns 18,690,171 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -55.49 while generating a return on equity of -76.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

The latest stats from [MoneyLion Inc., ML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 10.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7243, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0950. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5831. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6349. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6714. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4948, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4583. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4065.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

There are 253,553K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.11 million. As of now, sales total 171,110 K while income totals -177,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 88,750 K while its last quarter net income were -21,020 K.