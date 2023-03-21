Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, ProKidney Corp. (PROK) performance over the last week is recorded -28.08%

Analyst Insights

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $12.57, down -20.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.155 and dropped to $9.12 before settling in for the closing price of $12.45. Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has traded in a range of $5.14-$14.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -106.20%. With a float of $48.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 77 employees.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProKidney Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 48,979. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 7,007 shares at a rate of $6.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,280,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,162 for $8.94, making the entire transaction worth $28,258. This insider now owns 6,273,168 shares in total.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProKidney Corp.’s (PROK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 52.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp. (PROK)

Looking closely at ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, ProKidney Corp.’s (PROK) raw stochastic average was set at 52.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. However, in the short run, ProKidney Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.34. Second resistance stands at $14.76. The third major resistance level sits at $16.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.27.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.31 billion has total of 25,640K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -2,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,928 K.

