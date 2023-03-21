No matter how cynical the overall market is, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) performance over the last week is recorded -26.06%

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) stock priced at $0.355, down -13.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.307 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. REE’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -628.30%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 270 employees.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 17.32%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Looking closely at REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4497, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8036. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3509. Second resistance stands at $0.3919. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4139. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2879, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2659. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2249.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 107.87 million, the company has a total of 323,989K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10 K while annual income is -505,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -33,452 K.