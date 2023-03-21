No matter how cynical the overall market is SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) performance over the last week is recorded -4.92%

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock priced at $5.47, down -4.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $5.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.46. SOFI’s price has ranged from $4.24 to $10.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.80%. With a float of $870.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $923.18 million.

In an organization with 4200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 242,712. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 6,300,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 180,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $995,094. This insider now owns 5,984,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 31.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 39.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.81. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.44. Second resistance stands at $5.67. The third major resistance level sits at $5.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.74.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.87 billion, the company has a total of 934,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,763 M while annual income is -320,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 555,500 K while its latest quarter income was -40,010 K.