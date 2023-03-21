Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is 9.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

March 20, 2023, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) trading session started at the price of $3.69, that was 5.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.95 and dropped to $3.67 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. A 52-week range for NAT has been $1.74 – $4.65.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -11.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -414.50%. With a float of $203.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.56, operating margin of +21.43, and the pretax margin is +8.94.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.94 while generating a return on equity of 2.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.00 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. The third support level lies at $3.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

There are 193,459K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 814.49 million. As of now, sales total 168,830 K while income totals 15,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,100 K while its last quarter net income were 36,030 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.99%

Sana Meer -
On March 20, 2023, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) opened at $16.06, lower -2.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) performance over the last week is recorded -3.57%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $13.70, down -1.60% from the previous day...
Read more

$1.68M in average volume shows that DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $41.54, up 0.31% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.