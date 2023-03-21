Now that 89bio Inc.’s volume has hit 1.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.61, plunging -5.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.61 and dropped to $11.57 before settling in for the closing price of $12.44. Within the past 52 weeks, ETNB’s price has moved between $2.00 and $15.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.60%. With a float of $44.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45 employees.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 136,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.60, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $35,281. This insider now owns 58,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

89bio Inc. (ETNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 55.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.39 in the near term. At $13.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.31.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 604.58 million based on 52,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -102,030 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.