Now that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 1.02 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 20, 2023, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $1.36, that was -4.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3665 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. A 52-week range for BKSY has been $1.00 – $3.73.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -546.00%. With a float of $109.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.44 million.

In an organization with 210 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9050. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3343. Second resistance stands at $1.4087. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4508. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2178, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1757. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1013.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are 121,365K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 173.82 million. As of now, sales total 65,350 K while income totals -74,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,420 K while its last quarter net income were -14,980 K.