Now that Coty Inc.’s volume has hit 5.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 20, 2023, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) opened at $11.06, higher 1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.08 and dropped to $10.86 before settling in for the closing price of $10.87. Price fluctuations for COTY have ranged from $5.90 to $11.65 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -7.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 130.60% at the time writing. With a float of $351.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $850.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11012 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +5.26, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 760,980. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,039,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $7.56, making the entire transaction worth $755,970. This insider now owns 939,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 8.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coty Inc. (COTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) saw its 5-day average volume 6.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.15 in the near term. At $11.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.71.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

There are currently 852,596K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,304 M according to its annual income of 259,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,524 M and its income totaled 238,300 K.