Now that Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s volume has hit 0.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) stock priced at $3.25, up 14.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. EDBL’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $90.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.20%. With a float of $1.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44 workers is very important to gauge.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Edible Garden AG Incorporated is 31.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 880. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,592,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 875 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $822. This insider now owns 1,387,940 shares in total.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$7.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.64, a number that is poised to hit -6.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

The latest stats from [Edible Garden AG Incorporated, EDBL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was inferior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.56 million, the company has a total of 358K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,507 K while annual income is -5,538 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,750 K while its latest quarter income was -2,070 K.