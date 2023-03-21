Search
Now that Golden Minerals Company’s volume has hit 2.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 20, 2023, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) opened at $0.25, higher 31.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for AUMN have ranged from $0.20 to $0.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 31.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.20% at the time writing. With a float of $127.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.04, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2826. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2829 in the near term. At $0.3008, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2341, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2032. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1853.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

There are currently 167,478K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,600 K according to its annual income of -2,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,270 K and its income totaled -2,700 K.

