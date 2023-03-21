Now that The Carlyle Group Inc.’s volume has hit 3.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) stock priced at $30.66, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.975 and dropped to $30.22 before settling in for the closing price of $30.42. CG’s price has ranged from $24.59 to $50.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.20%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.14 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.77% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.44 million. That was better than the volume of 3.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.98.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.19 billion, the company has a total of 364,219K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,439 M while annual income is 1,225 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 719,400 K while its latest quarter income was 127,200 K.