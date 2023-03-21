Now that Yatsen Holding Limited’s volume has hit 1.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $1.49, down -8.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.495 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has traded in a range of $0.39-$2.20.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.9 million was inferior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2874. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5650. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3750, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2800.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 757.55 million has total of 392,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 537,340 K in contrast with the sum of -118,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,780 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.