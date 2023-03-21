Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Yatsen Holding Limited’s volume has hit 1.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $1.49, down -8.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.495 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has traded in a range of $0.39-$2.20.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.9 million was inferior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2874. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5650. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3750, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2800.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 757.55 million has total of 392,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 537,340 K in contrast with the sum of -118,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,780 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) performance last week, which was -10.74%.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) stock priced at $24.56, down -4.24% from the previous...
Read more

A look at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.27, soaring 3.26% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) volume hitting the figure of 2.02 million.

Steve Mayer -
March 20, 2023, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) trading session started at the price of $4.58, that was 4.84% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.