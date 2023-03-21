Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is expecting -35.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.75, plunging -6.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.64. Within the past 52 weeks, OPRT’s price has moved between $2.19 and $14.91.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -251.50%. With a float of $30.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.24 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oportun Financial Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 144,800. In this transaction CFO & Chief Admin Officer of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 195,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s CFO & Chief Admin Officer bought 50,000 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $155,000. This insider now owns 155,939 shares in total.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -8.16 while generating a return on equity of -13.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.80% during the next five years compared to -44.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oportun Financial Corporation, OPRT], we can find that recorded value of 2.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Oportun Financial Corporation’s (OPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.76.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 88.38 million based on 33,420K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 626,780 K and income totals 47,410 K. The company made 250,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -105,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.