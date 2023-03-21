OXY (Occidental Petroleum Corporation) climbed 0.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock priced at $58.51, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.53 and dropped to $58.23 before settling in for the closing price of $58.48. OXY’s price has ranged from $51.53 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 23.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 501.30%. With a float of $890.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11973 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.03, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 86,070,111. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,518,001 shares at a rate of $56.70, taking the stock ownership to the 208,040,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,223,067 for $60.33, making the entire transaction worth $194,457,983. This insider now owns 206,522,404 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.71 million, its volume of 21.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.60 in the near term. At $60.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.59 billion, the company has a total of 900,072K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,634 M while annual income is 13,304 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,219 M while its latest quarter income was 1,927 M.