Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) 20 Days SMA touches -9.31%: The odds favor the bear

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $23.59, up 0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.19 and dropped to $23.43 before settling in for the closing price of $23.32. Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has traded in a range of $17.42-$33.29.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -2.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 174.60%. With a float of $142.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.19, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +23.41.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 7,307,206. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 257,296 shares at a rate of $28.40, taking the stock ownership to the 21,109,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 21,070 for $25.88, making the entire transaction worth $545,292. This insider now owns 67,108 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.86) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +23.72 while generating a return on equity of 51.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 174.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Looking closely at Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), its last 5-days average volume was 4.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.37. However, in the short run, Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.01. Second resistance stands at $24.48. The third major resistance level sits at $24.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.49.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 billion has total of 144,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,982 M in contrast with the sum of 1,297 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,626 M and last quarter income was 632,000 K.