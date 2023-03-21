PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is expecting -15.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

March 20, 2023, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) trading session started at the price of $27.71, that was 1.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.27 and dropped to $27.59 before settling in for the closing price of $27.48. A 52-week range for PENN has been $25.49 – $45.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 15.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.50%. With a float of $154.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21875 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.41, operating margin of +17.07, and the pretax margin is +2.74.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,317,469. In this transaction Director of this company sold 39,457 shares at a rate of $33.39, taking the stock ownership to the 37,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s President and CEO sold 163,475 for $30.12, making the entire transaction worth $4,923,867. This insider now owns 604,527 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.4) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 5.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.04% during the next five years compared to -30.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Looking closely at PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.98. However, in the short run, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.26. Second resistance stands at $28.60. The third major resistance level sits at $28.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.90.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

There are 152,591K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.42 billion. As of now, sales total 6,402 M while income totals 222,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,586 M while its last quarter net income were 20,800 K.