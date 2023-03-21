RCL (Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.) dropped -0.86 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) stock priced at $61.98, down -0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.96 and dropped to $61.09 before settling in for the closing price of $61.88. RCL’s price has ranged from $31.09 to $87.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.50%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 446,149. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $74.36, taking the stock ownership to the 29,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 13,600 for $58.19, making the entire transaction worth $791,421. This insider now owns 21,064,632 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.95 million, its volume of 4.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.51 in the near term. At $63.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.42 billion, the company has a total of 255,351K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,841 M while annual income is -2,156 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,604 M while its latest quarter income was -500,210 K.