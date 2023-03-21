Realty Income Corporation (O) is -5.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) stock priced at $61.66, up 0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.29 and dropped to $61.40 before settling in for the closing price of $61.38. O’s price has ranged from $55.50 to $75.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 22.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $626.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $633.67 million.

In an organization with 391 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.27, operating margin of +32.65, and the pretax margin is +27.45.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,738,118. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 26,600 shares at a rate of $65.34, taking the stock ownership to the 41,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $67.97, making the entire transaction worth $475,790. This insider now owns 10,090 shares in total.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.01 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.62% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Realty Income Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.23 million. That was better than the volume of 3.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 30.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.63. However, in the short run, Realty Income Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.37. Second resistance stands at $62.78. The third major resistance level sits at $63.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.00. The third support level lies at $60.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.63 billion, the company has a total of 660,521K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,344 M while annual income is 869,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 888,650 K while its latest quarter income was 227,270 K.