Recent developments with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.25 cents.

On March 20, 2023, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened at $98.41, lower -1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.48 and dropped to $95.70 before settling in for the closing price of $98.95. Price fluctuations for AMZN have ranged from $81.43 to $170.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 23.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.20% at the time writing. With a float of $9.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1541000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +2.63, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 375,200. In this transaction CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $93.80, taking the stock ownership to the 560,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 16,760 for $95.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,596,390. This insider now owns 49,000 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw its 5-day average volume 73.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 70.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.89 in the near term. At $100.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.52. The third support level lies at $93.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,247,260K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1012.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 513,983 M according to its annual income of -2,722 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 149,204 M and its income totaled 278,000 K.