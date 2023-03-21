Recent developments with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

On March 20, 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) opened at $8.36, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.65 and dropped to $8.27 before settling in for the closing price of $8.36. Price fluctuations for TEVA have ranged from $6.78 to $11.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -7.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -662.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34004 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.68, operating margin of +17.96, and the pretax margin is -20.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 547,440. In this transaction EVP, North America Commercial of this company sold 58,066 shares at a rate of $9.43, taking the stock ownership to the 165,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for $9.43, making the entire transaction worth $509,173. This insider now owns 69,770 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

The latest stats from [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.11 million was superior to 9.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.86. The third major resistance level sits at $9.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.10. The third support level lies at $7.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 1,110,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,925 M according to its annual income of -2,353 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,883 M and its income totaled -1,221 M.