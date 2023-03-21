Recent developments with The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.39 cents.

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) stock priced at $143.50, up 1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.40 and dropped to $143.23 before settling in for the closing price of $142.93. PG’s price has ranged from $122.18 to $164.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.60%. With a float of $2.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.37 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.65, operating margin of +22.34, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 734,642. In this transaction CEO – Beauty of this company sold 5,349 shares at a rate of $137.34, taking the stock ownership to the 34,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 2,151 for $137.34, making the entire transaction worth $295,422. This insider now owns 226,748 shares in total.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.07% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Procter & Gamble Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) saw its 5-day average volume 9.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 63.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.94 in the near term. At $146.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $148.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.42. The third support level lies at $141.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 342.29 billion, the company has a total of 2,359,144K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,187 M while annual income is 14,742 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,773 M while its latest quarter income was 3,933 M.