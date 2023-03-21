Search
admin
admin

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,510 K

Top Picks

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock priced at $0.3634, down -9.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3635 and dropped to $0.2827 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. RCON’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $2.13 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 277.20%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 188 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.19, operating margin of -98.25, and the pretax margin is +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recon Technology Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

The latest stats from [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.68 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 422.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9763. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3668. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4055. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4476. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2860, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2439. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2052.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.42 million, the company has a total of 29,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,510 K while annual income is 14,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,598 K while its latest quarter income was -16,953 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) market cap hits 152.11 billion

Steve Mayer -
NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.60, soaring 0.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -53.30% last month.

Shaun Noe -
March 20, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) trading session started at the price of $0.3964, that was -1.36% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) last year’s performance of -67.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On March 20, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $3.75, lower -4.44% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.