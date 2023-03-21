Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,510 K

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock priced at $0.3634, down -9.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3635 and dropped to $0.2827 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. RCON’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $2.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 277.20%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 188 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.19, operating margin of -98.25, and the pretax margin is +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recon Technology Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

The latest stats from [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.68 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 422.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9763. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3668. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4055. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4476. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2860, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2439. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2052.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.42 million, the company has a total of 29,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,510 K while annual income is 14,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,598 K while its latest quarter income was -16,953 K.