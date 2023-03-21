Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is expecting -37.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock priced at $3.64, up 1.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.735 and dropped to $3.625 before settling in for the closing price of $3.64. SIRI’s price has ranged from $3.43 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.40%. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.89 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5869 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.83, operating margin of +23.33, and the pretax margin is +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.74% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.24 million, its volume of 20.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.75 in the near term. At $3.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.54.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.31 billion, the company has a total of 3,890,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,003 M while annual income is 1,213 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,284 M while its latest quarter income was 365,000 K.