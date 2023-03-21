Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,172 M

On March 20, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) opened at $30.00, higher 0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.38 and dropped to $29.85 before settling in for the closing price of $30.03. Price fluctuations for LUV have ranged from $29.41 to $50.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.70% at the time writing. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 66656 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.78% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

The latest stats from [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.17 million was superior to 7.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.63. The third major resistance level sits at $30.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.30.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are currently 594,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,814 M according to its annual income of 539,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,172 M and its income totaled -220,000 K.