Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) last year’s performance of -94.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 20, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) opened at $0.6998, higher 22.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8464 and dropped to $0.5251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for TMPO have ranged from $0.48 to $15.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 163.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96 employees.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Looking closely at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 180.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3303, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.8769. However, in the short run, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7812. Second resistance stands at $0.9744. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1025. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4599, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3318. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1386.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

There are currently 9,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,361 K according to its annual income of 5,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,007 K and its income totaled -23,625 K.