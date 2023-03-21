Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Tenaris S.A. (TS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.90%

Company News

On March 20, 2023, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) opened at $28.20, higher 0.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.795 and dropped to $28.20 before settling in for the closing price of $28.20. Price fluctuations for TS have ranged from $22.24 to $38.00 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 8.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 273.40% at the time writing. With a float of $233.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22776 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.74, operating margin of +25.85, and the pretax margin is +25.14.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaris S.A. is 60.60%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 20.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 273.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.70% during the next five years compared to 139.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaris S.A. (TS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

The latest stats from [Tenaris S.A., TS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.67 million was superior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Tenaris S.A.’s (TS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.08. The third major resistance level sits at $29.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.89. The third support level lies at $27.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Key Stats

There are currently 590,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,763 M according to its annual income of 2,553 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,620 M and its income totaled 807,320 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is expecting -15.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
March 20, 2023, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) trading session started at the price of $27.71, that was 1.56% jump from the session before....
Read more

RCL (Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.) dropped -0.86 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) stock priced at $61.98, down -0.86% from the...
Read more

2.08% volatility in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $33.10, up 0.85% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.