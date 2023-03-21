Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -4.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.70, soaring 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.055 and dropped to $7.565 before settling in for the closing price of $7.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TME’s price has moved between $3.14 and $9.29.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 48.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.20%. With a float of $837.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

In an organization with 5966 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.38% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.16 million. That was better than the volume of 7.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 75.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.09. Second resistance stands at $8.32. The third major resistance level sits at $8.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.34. The third support level lies at $7.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.31 billion based on 1,695,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,843 M and income totals 469,500 K. The company made 1,035 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 150,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.