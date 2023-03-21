Terex Corporation (TEX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.41% last month.

On March 20, 2023, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) opened at $46.42, higher 3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.695 and dropped to $46.19 before settling in for the closing price of $45.31. Price fluctuations for TEX have ranged from $26.64 to $60.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $65.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.60 million.

In an organization with 9300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terex Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 534,420. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 8,907 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 436,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 10,832 for $60.02, making the entire transaction worth $650,137. This insider now owns 445,187 shares in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.67% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Terex Corporation’s (TEX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.04. However, in the short run, Terex Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.76. Second resistance stands at $48.48. The third major resistance level sits at $49.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.47. The third support level lies at $44.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Key Stats

There are currently 67,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,418 M according to its annual income of 300,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,218 M and its income totaled 174,000 K.