TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) with a beta value of 2.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) stock priced at $2.56, up 0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.655 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. TTI’s price has ranged from $2.49 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -5.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 143.70%. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.52, operating margin of +4.12, and the pretax margin is +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 26,169. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 17,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $102,300. This insider now owns 1,722,450 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -27.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Looking closely at TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. However, in the short run, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.63. Second resistance stands at $2.74. The third major resistance level sits at $2.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 344.86 million, the company has a total of 128,662K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 553,210 K while annual income is 7,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,450 K while its latest quarter income was -1,900 K.