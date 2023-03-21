The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) posted a 0.06% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 20, 2023, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) opened at $66.49, higher 2.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.74 and dropped to $66.355 before settling in for the closing price of $65.72. Price fluctuations for HIG have ranged from $60.17 to $79.44 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $311.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.30 million.

The firm has a total of 18800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 26,070. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 336 shares at a rate of $77.59, taking the stock ownership to the 3,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 38,915 for $77.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,029,642. This insider now owns 57,205 shares in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.87) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.72% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.45, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., HIG], we can find that recorded value of 6.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.43. The third major resistance level sits at $69.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Key Stats

There are currently 313,057K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,362 M according to its annual income of 1,815 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,016 M and its income totaled 589,000 K.