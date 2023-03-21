The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,745 M

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $57.18, soaring 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.345 and dropped to $56.725 before settling in for the closing price of $56.72. Within the past 52 weeks, TD’s price has moved between $56.36 and $82.64.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.70%. With a float of $1.81 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89464 employees.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.54) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 16.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) saw its 5-day average volume 5.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.27 in the near term. At $57.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 105.72 billion based on 1,830,008K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 48,714 M and income totals 13,539 M. The company made 16,745 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,175 M in sales during its previous quarter.