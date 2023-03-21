The Western Union Company (WU) posted a 4.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.96, soaring 2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.20 and dropped to $10.785 before settling in for the closing price of $10.76. Within the past 52 weeks, WU’s price has moved between $10.07 and $19.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.00%. With a float of $370.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of +20.19, and the pretax margin is +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

The Western Union Company (WU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Looking closely at The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days average volume was 20.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.58. However, in the short run, The Western Union Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.24. Second resistance stands at $11.43. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.41.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.12 billion based on 373,652K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,476 M and income totals 910,600 K. The company made 1,092 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 249,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.