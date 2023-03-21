Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) plunged -3.71 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

On March 20, 2023, Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) opened at $30.29, lower -3.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.05 and dropped to $28.855 before settling in for the closing price of $30.15. Price fluctuations for TITN have ranged from $21.50 to $47.87 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 7.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 239.70% at the time writing. With a float of $20.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.39 million.

In an organization with 2288 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.91, operating margin of +6.26, and the pretax margin is +6.12.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Titan Machinery Inc. is 11.14%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.16) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +4.61 while generating a return on equity of 20.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 239.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 45.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Titan Machinery Inc.’s (TITN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.05. However, in the short run, Titan Machinery Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.43. Second resistance stands at $31.84. The third major resistance level sits at $32.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.05.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) Key Stats

There are currently 22,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 696.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,712 M according to its annual income of 66,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 668,770 K and its income totaled 41,260 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) kicked off at the price of $105.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
March 20, 2023, Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) trading session started at the price of $104.82, that was 1.68% jump from the session...
Read more

Yellow Corporation (YELL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.86 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 20, 2023, with Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) stock priced at $2.25, down -7.59% from the previous day...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 0.23% for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $4.25, up 3.04% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.