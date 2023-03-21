Twilio Inc. (TWLO) 20 Days SMA touches -6.87%: The odds favor the bear

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.01, plunging -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.30 and dropped to $61.38 before settling in for the closing price of $62.86. Within the past 52 weeks, TWLO’s price has moved between $41.00 and $176.96.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 57.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.90%. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.02 million.

The firm has a total of 8156 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 10,000,103. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 158,081 shares at a rate of $63.26, taking the stock ownership to the 226,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 3,995 for $62.72, making the entire transaction worth $250,558. This insider now owns 13,232 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twilio Inc., TWLO], we can find that recorded value of 3.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.44.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.34. The third major resistance level sits at $65.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.62.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.97 billion based on 187,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,826 M and income totals -1,256 M. The company made 1,025 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -229,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.