Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) volume exceeds 2.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 20, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) trading session started at the price of $190.12, that was -0.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $191.845 and dropped to $188.99 before settling in for the closing price of $190.01. A 52-week range for UNP has been $183.70 – $278.94.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.70%. With a float of $609.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

The firm has a total of 33179 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.86, operating margin of +39.68, and the pretax margin is +36.47.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Union Pacific Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 532,500. In this transaction EVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $213.00, taking the stock ownership to the 39,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director bought 1,380 for $188.26, making the entire transaction worth $259,799. This insider now owns 1,380 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.77) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +28.13 while generating a return on equity of 53.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.05% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Union Pacific Corporation, UNP], we can find that recorded value of 6.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $191.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $193.03. The third major resistance level sits at $194.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $185.65.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are 611,873K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 117.84 billion. As of now, sales total 24,875 M while income totals 6,998 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,180 M while its last quarter net income were 1,638 M.