Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is -13.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On March 20, 2023, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) opened at $0.1411, lower -5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.145 and dropped to $0.1302 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for VBLT have ranged from $0.10 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -45.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.60% at the time writing. With a float of $53.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -111.07, operating margin of -3905.73, and the pretax margin is -3895.83.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 22.56%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3895.83 while generating a return on equity of -72.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (VBLT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1524, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4048. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1416 in the near term. At $0.1507, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1564. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1268, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1211. The third support level lies at $0.1120 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Key Stats

There are currently 69,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -29,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 480 K and its income totaled -9,170 K.

