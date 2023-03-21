ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,228 M

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) on March 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.99, plunging -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.03 and dropped to $22.60 before settling in for the closing price of $23.98. Within the past 52 weeks, ZIM’s price has moved between $16.23 and $88.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 33.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4830 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.96, operating margin of +48.41, and the pretax margin is +47.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 21.99%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.54) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +36.77 while generating a return on equity of 88.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 38.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

The latest stats from [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.41 million was superior to 4.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.53. The third major resistance level sits at $25.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.79 billion based on 120,184K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,729 M and income totals 4,640 M. The company made 3,228 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,163 M in sales during its previous quarter.