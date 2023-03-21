ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is expecting 4.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Search
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) kicked off on March 20, 2023, at the price of $27.95, down -1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.335 and dropped to $27.91 before settling in for the closing price of $28.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has traded in a range of $16.27-$29.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 25.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.10%. With a float of $617.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23865 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.55, operating margin of +19.68, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.25 while generating a return on equity of 13.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.10% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.77 million, its volume of 4.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 86.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.27 in the near term. At $28.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.21 billion has total of 620,843K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,771 M in contrast with the sum of 746,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,257 M and last quarter income was 272,020 K.

