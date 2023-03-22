-17.98% percent quarterly performance for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 21, 2023, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) opened at $4.25, higher 4.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.465 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for MXCT have ranged from $3.36 to $7.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.10% at the time writing. With a float of $98.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 125 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.77, operating margin of -61.64, and the pretax margin is -53.25.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc. is 1.24%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 66,788. In this transaction EVP, Global Sales & Marketing of this company sold 11,575 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,665 for $5.77, making the entire transaction worth $61,537. This insider now owns 333,197 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -53.25 while generating a return on equity of -9.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

Looking closely at MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc.’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. However, in the short run, MaxCyte Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.50. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.97.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

There are currently 102,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 451.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,260 K according to its annual income of -23,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,420 K and its income totaled -4,810 K.