3.76% volatility in Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) kicked off on March 21, 2023, at the price of $9.97, up 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.2079 and dropped to $9.90 before settling in for the closing price of $9.82. Over the past 52 weeks, FPI has traded in a range of $9.44-$16.43.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 197.90%. With a float of $50.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.50, operating margin of +40.80, and the pretax margin is +19.91.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Farmland Partners Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 96,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.66, taking the stock ownership to the 199,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $9.93, making the entire transaction worth $198,600. This insider now owns 189,846 shares in total.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.97 while generating a return on equity of 2.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Farmland Partners Inc.’s (FPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 308.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Farmland Partners Inc.’s (FPI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.29 in the near term. At $10.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.67.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 555.49 million has total of 54,340K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 61,210 K in contrast with the sum of 11,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,820 K and last quarter income was 6,560 K.