5.39% percent quarterly performance for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 21, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $2.62, lower -1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.49 before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.06 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 196.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.69. The third major resistance level sits at $2.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.34.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 212,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 656.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,000 K and its income totaled -66,930 K.